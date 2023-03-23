Teen suspect in October 2022 rape and robbery at Rose Park arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen accused of robbing and sexually assaulting a man in a restroom at Rose Park last October was arrested by Metro police Tuesday.

Kijuan Wilson, 18, has been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to Metro police.

A 25-year-old man told police a male wearing a white hoodie followed him into a public restroom at Rose Park in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022. The man reported that the suspect who followed him into the restroom pulled a gun on him and demanded that he empty his pockets before sexually assaulting the victim.

Metro police says Wilson was listed as a suspect in this case in 2022, but detectives with the police department's Sex Crimes Unit did not have enough evidence to arrest Wilson.

Metro police Violent Crimes detectives arrested Wilson in January for charges unrelated to this assault and robbery case. Wilson was charged with vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of minors and evading arrest in January, and police collected DNA during his processing for those charges.

A lab analysis of the DNA sample collected from Wilson in January matched the sample taken from the victim in the October 2022 assault, says Metro police.

A Juvenile Court arrest order was issued for Wilson the week of his arrest, and he was taken into custody by detectives with the Violent Crimes Division while out on bond from the January arrest. He was followed to his home on Brickdale Lane and arrested.

Metro police officers say they found a Glock semi-automatic pistol which was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary on Westfield Drive December 2021.

Because Wilson was 17 at the time of the assault in October 2022, the charges against him have been filed in Juvenile Court.

Metro police says Sex Crimes Detective Jaby Djabbarov led the investigation into the reported robbery and sexual assault since October 2022.