Teen wanted in armed robbery of realtor in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified an 18-year-old who is accused of robbing a realtor at gunpoint in East Nashville last week.

Officers said Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith stole a Toyota SUV from the realtor on Porter Terrace on July 20. The vehicle has since been recovered but police are still searching for Gooch-Blacksmith.

Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith

Gooch-Blacksmith has previously been arrested twice for aggravated robbery in 2019. He was also a subject in NewsChannel 5 Investigates' "Broken" documentary, which detailed how some violent juvenile offenders commit new crimes when they are supposed to be under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.