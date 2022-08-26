Teen wearing ankle monitor arrested for fourth time this summer, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said 18-year-old Calvin Howse Jr. has been arrested for the fourth time this summer.

Howse was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following his June 27 arrest when he was released from jail on bond after being charged with vehicle theft, felony gun possession, driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Metro Nashville Police Department Calvin Howse Jr.

Metro police said in June, detectives followed a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra and a stolen 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Dellaway Villa apartment complex to the Andrew Jackson public housing development. Once the vehicles were parked, Howse allegedly exited from the driver's seat of the Sentra. Police said after a search of the apartment, five handguns, six key fobs, cocaine and marijuana were recovered. Howse, 18-year-old Brent Hall and a 15-year-old were all arrested.

In July, Howse was arrested twice while wearing the monitor. First on July 11 for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Then on July 15, Metro police said Howse was among a group of three people caught with a stolen Chevrolet Camaro. The three were arrested after leading police on a short foot chase. Howse hasn't been accused of stealing the Camaro, but police said he was caught with a stolen handgun that day.

This week, Howse is facing 14 new charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, felony drug possession and assault against officers following a string of crimes in August.

He's accused of carjacking the owner of a Dodge Charger outside the Minerva nightclub on Buchanan Street on August 14.

Police said the Charger was found the next day on S. Eighth Street. Surveillance cameras reportedly showed Howse parking the car. Police checked the GPS location of his ankle monitor to confirm he was at the scene when the carjacking took place.

Additionally, Metro police said officers saw Howse driving a stolen Kia Optima on Thursday. Howse allegedly ran from the vehicle when he saw officers but he was taken into custody quickly. A pistol was found in the vehicle.

Metro police said he was named as the suspect in another carjacking on N. Seventh Street that took place the same day he was arrested.

Howse remains in custody as of August 26 and is being held on a $300,000 bond.