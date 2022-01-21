Teen who fatally shot his half-brother in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen who fatally shot his half-brother Thursday night is in custody.

Metro Police say 17-year-old Elton Maupins is charged with homicide and unlawful gun possession.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The shooting happened inside a North Nashville apartment after police say Maupins was handling a pistol when it fired, killing 18-year-old Fernando Akins.

Maupins then went to his grandmother's apartment nearby and told her what happened.

The two went back to help out Akins, but police say Maupins took off soon after.

He surrendered to two MNPD school resource officers Friday afternoon.