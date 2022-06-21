Teenage girl dies after stabbing near Walmart parking lot, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a 14-year-old girl died on Monday night after she was stabbed by another teenager near a Walmart parking lot.

Officers said the girl, identified as Malia Powell, and another teenage girl got into an argument inside the store on Dickerson Pike before 10 p.m. The argument continued in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop, where police said Powell was stabbed with a pocketknife by the other teen.

The girl is then accused of running away toward Doverside Drive. Metro police described her as having brown and purple hair.

Metro police said they do not currently believe the two teens knew each other.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.