Teenager dead in one of two separate shootings in Antioch in a matter of hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating two shootings in Antioch in a matter of hours.

One shooting happened on Hickory Woods Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say 19-year-old Justin Gomez told his family he was going to meet someone at the park, but he was later found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His family is pushing for answers to get justice for their loved one. Police are asking the public to come forward to help in the investigation if they can.

Just hours after that deadly shooting, police were called to another scene just 8 minutes away at the Cascade Apartments off of Murfreesboro Pike. Police say a 25-year-old was found shot and taken to the hospital. The victim was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police say they are accepting any tips that could help solve these cases. If you know anything about these shootings, you're asked to give the police a call.