Teenager Shot While Riding Bicycle In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. - Clarksville Police believe a teenager was targeted in a shooting Tuesday night.
According to investigators, shots were fired at about 7:30 p.m. near Vanleer and Ford Streets.
Officers said the teenage boy was riding his bicycle when the gunman leaned out of a white vehicle and fired.
The boy was conscious and laying on the ground when officers got to the scene. He was taken to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators said they do not believe this was a random shooting. They believe the general public is not in danger at this time.
There were surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting that caught the vehicle and the shooter on video. Officers are hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and give the TIPSLINE a call at (931) 645-8477.