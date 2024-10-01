Teens arrested following Monday morning hit and run downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens have been arrested following a hit and run that happened Monday morning on Commerce Street at Representative John Lewis Way.
According to Metro Police, on Sunday night the teens stole a Kia from a parking lot near the Nissan Stadium. What they did after is unclear, but they were still on the road at 6:30 am Monday morning.
In the car was 18-year-old Deshawn Horn and a 17-year-old girl. They hit a woman downtown, then ran from the car according to police. Using cameras throughout downtown, the pair were eventually spotted and later arrested outside the Walmart on Dickerson Pike.
The 18-year-old has a slew of charges including vehicle theft, drug possession and failure to render aid. He's being held on a $61,000 bond. The 17-year-old faces similar charges within the Juvenile Court.
Police are also investigating the teens involvement in other thefts.
Thankfully, the woman hit will be okay. She's recovering in the hospital.
