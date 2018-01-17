Teens Arrested in Grocery Store Armed Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three teenagers accused of armed robbery are arrested after crashing during Tuesday's snow storm.

Torion Bean, Reggie Lyons, and Chad Burke-Alexander are facing multiple charges.

Police say they stormed into the Bordeaux Food Store off Clarksville Pike Tuesday, carrying guns and demanding money.

Officers say they got away in a stolen car and eventually crashed on River Court off Clarksville Pike.

Canine Officer Jaime Scruggs and his partner Turbo were able to track them down on Mexico Drive.

The three teens were arrested after an hour-long standoff.

