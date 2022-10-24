Teens charged after robbing two women near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly held two women up near the pedestrian bridge downtown.

Two women were walking toward the pedestrian bridge around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The women told Metro Police that they saw two young males wearing face coverings sitting on the stairs leading up to the bridge.

The women told police that teens jumped up as they approached the staircase and demanded their belongings, including their carkeys, at gunpoint.

Ladarrius Woodard, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, drove off in the victims' 2018 black Chevrolet Camaro before parking it in a nearby lot.

Officers located the vehicle near the James Cayce public housing development. Woodard and Ontiveros had fled from the vehicle and were quickly apprehended by police.

Police recovered a handgun that had been stolen from an SUV on Doubletree Lane after apprehending Woodard and Ontiveros. Both teenagers refused to speak to officials.

The teens have been charged with robbery and carjacking following the incident.