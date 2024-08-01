Teens charged with nonviolent crimes in Tennessee could face adult court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know under a new state law a teen can be transferred to adult court for shoplifting?

It's true, and has many scratching their heads.

In fact, Davidson County's juvenile court judge said the idea of treating a child like an adult for a nonviolent crime makes absolutely no sense.

Not all teens in trouble are sent to juvenile justice detention.

Some, if they commit a violent offense, can go to adult court and now there's a change in the law where a teen charged with shoplifting can also be transferred to adult court.

"This one we didn't have on our radar," said Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway said.

The new law in July came as a surprise.

Calloway said state lawmakers did not consult with judges, and if they had she would have told them.

"If we continue to throw every kid away we are not changing anything or making the community any safer," Calloway said.

This law gives juvenile court judges the option of transferring children 15 or older to adult court for "organized retail crime" where suspects steal items valued at over $1,000 over a period of months.

They also can be transferred for stealing a gun.

Calloway said she moves about 12 to 15 young offenders to adult court each year for crimes like aggravated assault or murder.

"There are some cases I have sent to the adult system and it breaks my heart every time I do it," she said.

When convicted of violent crimes, those kids face long prison sentences.

But Calloway said a conviction in adult court for shoplifting means maybe 180 days in jail with none of the therapy teens get in juvenile detention. Then they are released with a scarlet letter on their permanent record.

"At 16 putting a label on that child that will protect them from ever becoming a productive citizen," said Calloway.

She said it makes no sense, and could actually lead teens to commit more crimes.

Calloway said the new law is a symptom of frustration over juvenile crime.

The bottom line is juvenile crime remains a problem statewide and lawmakers are cracking down on whether a violent offense or something as minor as shoplifting.

While juvenile crimes remain a problem, the actual number of juveniles arrested in Tennessee has dropped by more than 50% in the past 10 years.

