Teens escape Stewart's Ferry Pike juvenile detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said four teens escaped from the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility late Saturday night. As of Sunday morning, one teen has been taken back into custody and three are still at large.

Police are still searching for 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr., and 17-year-old Bryon Reid. All of the teens were last seen wearing blue sweatpants and gray T-shirts provided by the facility.

The teens allegedly overpowered a guard, then escaped the facility at 279 Stewart's Ferry Pike around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A fourth escapee was taken into custody after being found at a nearby convenience store around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on where the teens may be is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.