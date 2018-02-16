Teens Sought In Belle Meade Armed Robbery

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tn. - Metro Nashville Police investigated an armed robbery at a Mapco convenience store in Belle Meade Thursday night.
According to investigators, three teenagers entered the store on Harding Pike near White Bridge Pike just before midnight.
The clerk told officers he had been robbed by two young men. He told investigators one of the suspects had a gun, and took money that was sitting next to the register.
The other suspect took candy bars and reached into the register to grab a fist-full of cash, police said.
Investigators at the scene said surveillance cameras did not record the robbery. It's unclear how the suspects got away.