Teens Wear Scream Masks During Armed Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police investigated a frightening armed robbery in Antioch late Wednesday.

Officers said four teenagers were wearing Scream masks and carrying rifles when they robbed a man outside his home. It happened at about 8:00p.m. on Sunsail Drive, just off of Hobson Pike near Percy Priest Lake.

Investigators said the four teenagers drove away from the home in dark sedan. The victim was not injured.

After midnight on Thursday, Mt. Juliet police informed Metro Nashville police they were in pursuit of a vehicle that was crossing over into Davidson County. That dark Chevy Cobalt was later found abandoned at on Saturn Drive. Metro investigators were going through it for evidence to determine whether it was involved in the earlier robbery.

According to Metro Nashville's crime map, six crimes have been reported within a half-mile radius of the Sunsail Drive neighborhood, in the past month. Five of the crimes were vehicle break-ins, and one was a burglary.