TEIS Extended Option gives families of children with developmental delays, disabilities additional option

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities has implemented its Tennessee Early Invention System (TEIS) Extended Option, allowing families the choice of their child receiving critical early intervention services beyond the age of 3.

The program offers therapy and additional services for free to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities.

Before the extended option was implemented, TEIS would provide these services until the age of 3. Now, children enrolled in the program who turn 3 on or after October 15 will have the choice to continue receiving the services up to the start of the school year following their child’s 4th birthday.

“Early intervention is critical to the development of Tennessee children with disabilities and developmental delays as they prepare for school and ultimately adulthood,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “By extending these services during the important developmental years, we’re ensuring they have a chance for lifelong success.”

For more information and to find out if your child is eligible, click here.