Telling the stories; man gets eight historic markers placed of Clarksville's Black history

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know a few people who are true historians. One man's teaching a community about a few stories they may not have heard in the best way he knows how.

"Y'all have to excuse me," said Jackie Collins, flipping through some folders. "I've got so much paperwork."

Historian isn't a title Jackie thought he would carry one day. Yet, he is unquestionably a historian.

"That's what the paper's been calling me!" he smiled.

This starts more than a decade ago when Jackie felt his hometown of Clarksville didn't have enough out there telling the story of his community's Black history.

Jackie did a whole lot of research, made connections, helped raise money, and started getting historic markers around Clarksville. One marker is of Pope G. Garrett Sr., a man who ran a Black agricultural fair in the era of segregation.

"Steve Enloe Wylie played ball with Jackie Robinson," Jackie said, holding up a picture of another historic marker he's worked to place. "This one right here is of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. I did Bailey Cobb Elementary School. It opened in 1878."

Then, Jackie set out to get a historic marker at Burt School.

"Burt was built in 1922," he said. "It was the only Black school they had in the surrounding counties of Clarksville."

"Here it shows the three different schools," Jackie continued, showing pictures of Burt School throughout its 100-year history. "I'm proud of all these schools because they all take the name of Burt.

Jackie's a 1969 graduate of the old Burt High himself.

"Back then we were segregated," he said. "White students went to their school. Blacks went to theirs. Even though we had hand-me-down books, we learned from it."

In the middle of Jackie's research is a picture of Dr. Robert Burt. He opened Clarksville's first hospital in 1906 and later had Burt School named in his honor.

"That school should be recognized, especially Dr. Burt," Jackie said.

Dr. Burt is the 8th historic marker he's placed. Jackie said it feels amazing; to have these markers telling stories people may not otherwise hear.

On Jackie's wall is a quote, Don't Quit. He hasn't. No matter how much Clarksville changes, there are these reminders of Black history thanks to Jackie Collins, historian.

"I feel great," he said. "I think it's a really great thing. It's history that should have been done years and years ago."

Jackie tells us a marker detailing the area's civil rights history will be his 9th marker.