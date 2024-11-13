TEMA providing assistance for Hurricane Helene survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or anyone you know has been affected by Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) established Multi-Agency Resource Centers to help survivors.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Carter

1749 Highway 19 E. Elizabethton, TN 37643

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Cocke

Cocke County Recreation Department

466 Learning Road/Way*

Newport, TN 37821

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

*Depending on your navigation service, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.

Greene

Greene County Courthouse/Annex

204 N. Cutler St.

Greeneville, TN 37745

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Hamblen

Utility Commission Conference and Training Center

441 Main St.

Morristown, TN 37814

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Johnson

Tennessee National Guard Armory

1923 S. Shady St.

Mountain City, TN 37683

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Unicoi

National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center

615 South Main Ave.

Erwin, TN 37650

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Washington

Cherry Grove Baptist Church

104 Cherry Grove Rd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

You can apply: Online, on the FEMA app, or by phone (1-800-621-3362) from 7 a.m. ET until Midnight ET, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center

