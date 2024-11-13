TEMA providing assistance for Hurricane Helene survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or anyone you know has been affected by Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) established Multi-Agency Resource Centers to help survivors.
Disaster Recovery Center Locations:
Carter
1749 Highway 19 E. Elizabethton, TN 37643
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
Cocke
Cocke County Recreation Department
466 Learning Road/Way*
Newport, TN 37821
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
*Depending on your navigation service, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.
Greene
Greene County Courthouse/Annex
204 N. Cutler St.
Greeneville, TN 37745
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
Hamblen
Utility Commission Conference and Training Center
441 Main St.
Morristown, TN 37814
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
Johnson
Tennessee National Guard Armory
1923 S. Shady St.
Mountain City, TN 37683
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
Unicoi
National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center
615 South Main Ave.
Erwin, TN 37650
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
Washington
Cherry Grove Baptist Church
104 Cherry Grove Rd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday
You can apply: Online, on the FEMA app, or by phone (1-800-621-3362) from 7 a.m. ET until Midnight ET, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center
If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.