Watch Now
News

Actions

TEMA providing assistance for Hurricane Helene survivors

Hurricane Helene
Jeff Roberson/AP
Debris left in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is cleared in Tennessee.
Hurricane Helene
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you or anyone you know has been affected by Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) established Multi-Agency Resource Centers to help survivors.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Carter

1749 Highway 19 E. Elizabethton, TN 37643
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Cocke
Cocke County Recreation Department
466 Learning Road/Way*
Newport, TN 37821

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

*Depending on your navigation service, the address may show up as 466 Learning Way.

Greene
Greene County Courthouse/Annex
204 N. Cutler St.
Greeneville, TN 37745

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Hamblen
Utility Commission Conference and Training Center
441 Main St.
Morristown, TN 37814

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Johnson
Tennessee National Guard Armory
1923 S. Shady St.
Mountain City, TN 37683

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Unicoi
National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center
615 South Main Ave.
Erwin, TN 37650

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

Washington
Cherry Grove Baptist Church
104 Cherry Grove Rd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed: Sunday

You can apply: Online, on the FEMA app, or by phone (1-800-621-3362) from 7 a.m. ET until Midnight ET, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community