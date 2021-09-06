TEMA reminds families to be prepared during National Preparedness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is recognizing September 2021 as National Preparedness Month and urging Tennesseans to get prepared for disasters.

The American Red Cross says the impact of climate change is being felt by families across the country as we see more intense storms, heavier rain, higher temperatures, severe droughts and record-setting hurricanes and wildfires. The American Red Cross of Tennessee Region urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month.

In a press release, the American Red Cross of Tennessee says volunteers saw emergencies impacting people who don’t usually experience a major disaster or extreme weather, while other communities are going through the devastation of disasters multiple times a year.

"We are really seeing, year after year of record-breaking factors; we're seeing places like the Waverly area, who doesn't normally get a large-scale disaster to see devastated by the flooding," said Heather Carbajal, executive director of American Red Cross of Tennessee.

"There really are three steps to emergency preparedness, you need to get a kit, and in that kit has been like a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, a battery-powered flashlight," said Carbajal. "If you have any prescription medication, start thinking through those sorts of needs, as well as anything that your family, specifically might need like if you have a child, you're going to want to make sure that you have diapers in the right size and items that say that your family might need also be considering your pet."

Each week in September, the TEMA campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families, and communities.

The planning topics include:

Week 1, Sept. 1 to Sept. 4: Make A Plan

Week 2, Sept. 5 to Sept. 11: Build A Kit

Week 3, Sept. 12 to Sept. 18: Prepare for Disasters

Week 4, Sept. 19 to Sept. 25: Teach Youth About Preparedness

More information on emergency plans and preparedness can be found here with sections that include family emergency communication plans and emergency plans for kids.