TEMA to open recovery centers this weekend to help March flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is opening three Multi-Agency Recovery Centers this weekend to help those impacted by the March floods.

TEMA says the centers will be located in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counties. Reps from FEMA, TEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local agencies will be there to provide more information on disaster assistance programs, plus information on how to apply for disaster assistance and also direct people to other programs where they can get help.

The federal government granted a major disaster declaration for Tennessee on May 8 following the severe storms and flooding from March 25 – April 3. TEMA says that declaration will provide help to repair and replace infrastructure in 23 counties.

It’s also providing help to households in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson Counties. You can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Here’s the list of Multi-Agency Recovery Centers:

Davidson County

Plaza Mariachi (Live Music Venue)

3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Sun, June 6.

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. and Sun.

The Davidson County MARC will close Sat., May 29, through Mon., May 31, for Memorial Day.

Wilson County

Wilson County School Administrative Training Center

415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087

Opens Sat., May 22 and closes Fri., May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

Williamson County

Grassland Middle School

2390 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069

Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Fri. May 28, depending on need

Hours of Operation:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.

The severe weather in late March caused seven deaths and caused power outages to 15,000 customers. According to TEMA, some areas of Middle Tennessee received between 7” and 9” of rainfall in a 24-hour-period, making it the worst flash flooding event since the Great Tennessee Flood of May 2010.

