Temporary ramp closure on Downtown loop scheduled for Monday and Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be a full closure of the Exit 210B ramp on I-40 westbound on the downtown loop in Davidson County this week.

The ramp from I-40 westbound to I-65 southbound on the downtown loop (Exit 210B to Huntsville) will temporarily shut down beginning Monday, November 11 from 8 p.m. until Tuesday, November 12 at 5 a.m. 

Following this closure, the ramp will continue to be reduced to one lane through November 15 to perform bridge repair, paving and final striping on the I-40 westbound merge ramp over the I-65 northbound merge ramp.

