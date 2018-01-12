Temps Plunge As Winter Weather Moves Through Middle Tennessee
8:22 AM, Jan 12, 2018
27 mins ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Temperatures across the Nashville area have dropped as much as 30 degrees as a winter front moves across the area.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for West Tennessee and the western portion of the Mid-State. Davidson County, as well as most counties south and east of Davidson in the Mid-State, have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Friday Morning: The system began as rain Friday morning in the Mid-State. Roads were wet for the morning drive, but as cold air moves in, the switch to freezing rain and sleet will make driving conditions treacherous.
Nashville began to switch from rain to freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. West Tennessee saw the change first during the early morning hours. Some areas could end up with a tenth of an inch of ice.
7:40 a.m. #Storm5Alert UPDATE: We've gotten several reports of snow/sleet accumulating in our western counties and bridges and overpasses becoming icy. Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly. If you don't have to be on the roads, STAY IN! @NC5pic.twitter.com/YcPaSeuqn6
Friday Afternoon: There will be a break in the ice and snow at times, with scattered snow showers and flurries throughout the afternoon. Roads could easily be slick for the evening drive with a layer of ice and, for some, snow on top of the ice already. We could still see some adjustments on the timing of this switch to snow if cold air moves in more aggressively, so this is something we have to watch. Some areas could see one to two inches of snow by Friday night, but not all forecast models agree, with some amounts much lower.
Friday Evening - Saturday Morning: This is the time to try and stay off the roads if possible. After a period of freezing rain, sleet, and snow, freezing temperatures overnight (low temperature forecast around 24 degrees in the Mid-State) the roads will be dangerous. Flurries have been expected to continue Saturday morning with a high temperature around 29 degrees.