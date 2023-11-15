Watch Now
News

Actions

Ten people hospitalized after exposure to 'unknown substance' at Williamson County Detention Center

williamson-sheriff-generic
WTVF
(FILE) - Williamson County Sheriff's Office
williamson-sheriff-generic
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 18:05:43-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway Wednesday afternoon after several inmates, staff and emergency responders were exposed to an 'unknown substance' at the Williamson County Detention Center.

According to Becky Coyle, the Public Information Officer from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when deputies reported an incident where inmates were exposed to the substance.

Ten patients have been sent to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. WCSO says that this was an isolated incident confined to one area of the detention center.

Coyle spoke about other precautionary measures put in place as a response to the incident in a released statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, several additional employees and approximately twenty-four inmates in the immediate area of exposure underwent a decontamination process with the assistance of emergency personnel on-site.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this article as more details are released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens