Ten people hospitalized after exposure to 'unknown substance' at Williamson County Detention Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway Wednesday afternoon after several inmates, staff and emergency responders were exposed to an 'unknown substance' at the Williamson County Detention Center.

According to Becky Coyle, the Public Information Officer from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when deputies reported an incident where inmates were exposed to the substance.

Ten patients have been sent to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. WCSO says that this was an isolated incident confined to one area of the detention center.

Coyle spoke about other precautionary measures put in place as a response to the incident in a released statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, several additional employees and approximately twenty-four inmates in the immediate area of exposure underwent a decontamination process with the assistance of emergency personnel on-site.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this article as more details are released.