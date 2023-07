NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire is looking into the cause of an early morning fire at the Gazebo Apartments on Monday.

Crews were dispatched just before 3 a.m. for a report of a large fire near the playground area. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front corridor and breezeway in one of the buildings.

Ten units were impacted by the fire damage, but thankfully there were no reports of injuries to residents nor fire personnel.