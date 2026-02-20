Tenn. bill overhaul could expand homicide laws linked to abortion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee bill sponsored by Rep. Jody Barrett (R-Dickson) was initially labeled as a bill dealing with a monument addressing abortion at the state capitol but was crafted with the intention to potentially draft legislation directly connected to abortion.

The proposal, also backed by Reps. Bud Hulsey, Monty Fritts and Ed Butler, with a Senate companion bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Pody, declares that life should be protected “from fertilization to natural death.” It revises state assault and homicide laws to apply the same legal standards to abortions as they would apply to existing homicide cases.

Some media coverage has characterized the bill as potentially exposing women to the death penalty in abortion cases. Barrett has pushed back on that interpretation, saying the amendment does not specifically mention the death penalty.

The legislation states it would not apply to life-saving procedures performed to save the mother or to a spontaneous miscarriage. It would apply only to future cases, not retroactively.

The drafted amendment could potentially bring criminal charges against anyone who assists abortion procedures, which could include doctors.

As of Friday, the amendment has not officially been filed.

If it is filed and pased, the changes would take effect July 1, 2026.