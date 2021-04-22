Tenn. Department of Correction offering cash incentives for new hires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The state Department of Corrections needs officers and staff are offering hiring incentives as encouragement.

TDOC is offering thousands in hiring incentives.

New correctional officers will receive $5,000 signing bonus over an 18-month period and current officers will be offered a $4,000 retention bonus.

In addition, employees who recruit a new hire will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus. There are currently more than 800 open correctional officer vacancies statewide.

Commissioner Tony Parker knows what it’s like to be a correctional officer and the wages that come with the job.

"I start at 38 years ago as a correctional officer, and I can say it was a great career for me," said Parker.

Parker wants to make it a great career for others but hiring officers has been a challenge for the Department of Correction. Parker is hoping cash can help.

"Over the last 12 -14 months we’ve seen the effect of COVID and how that made more it difficult for that person who may not really know a lot about corrections but are hesitant to come to work in a facility across the state."

Parker says hiring officers is a nationwide problem.

"It’s something that we are all facing, from California to North Carolina, South Carolina Florida, Georgia, Tennessee; it doesn’t matter we all are facing this issue and we all are working hard to try to fill these vacancies," Parker said.

To apply scan the QR code which directs straight to the application.

TDOC

Or you can apply online: https://www.tn.gov/correction/eo/choose-a-career.html