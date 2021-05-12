Tenn. Dept. of Education offers free at-home reading resources for kindergartens, first, second graders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released new resources to help boost reading skills for kindergarten, first and second grade students.

Families can order an at-home decodable book series online. The series is designed for Tennessee's youngest learners and contains seven booklets that have more than 20 stories full of sounds and words to help students practice phonics.

“Reading and strong literacy skills open doors of opportunity for children throughout their education and well after they graduate. Tennessee has deeply invested in literacy to help strengthen and extend the learning that happens in classrooms every day,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “From teachers to school and district personnel, state officials to elected leaders, and most importantly, parents and families-- everyone can play a role in helping our youngest learners become strong readers. As a parent, I hope all Tennessee families will order the free At-Home Decodable Book series to support their children in learning and reading together.”

To order a booklet, families can fill out a form online by clicking here.