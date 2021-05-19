Tenn. families can apply for free books for K-2nd grade students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Education is giving away free books - what they call Decodable books - to families with Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd-grade students.

Click here to apply

Each packet has seven booklets with more than 20 stories designed to help kids learn how to sound out and read letters, words and sentences and they are free.

Tennessee families can order one packet for each of your students, and the booklets will be delivered to the mailing address provided in the application form.

In order to ensure correct and timely shipping, a full zip code is required, known as a zip code plus four. If you don't know the last four digits of your zip code you can look it up at the link provided above.