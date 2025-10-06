Tenn. family grappling after 11-year-old girl taken off life support following suicide attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee family is trying to make sense of the unthinkable after their 11-year-old daughter took her own life.

Sophia Hammock's mom and grandma said there is simply no sense to what happened.

"It feels like a dream—a nightmare," said Kisha Hammock, who spent the past week in the hospital hoping for a miracle.

It was a week ago Monday that she lost her daughter, Sophia.

"I worked late, she seemed fine—normal. Then she went into her room and didn't come back out," Kisha said.

A short time later, Kisha said she went to check on her, only to find that Sophia had attempted suicide.

Sophia was taken off life support this past Saturday.

Now, the family is left to grapple with the loss of a child they loved dearly.

"[She was] sweet, outgoing, friendly, loved everybody, talented," said her grandmother, Sara Hammock.

Sophia was a 6th grader at Portland West Middle School who suffered from depression and anxiety.

She was taking medication and getting therapy.

"She had some trauma early on—her father passed away," said Sara.

But the family said she appeared generally happy and that there was no indication that she might try to harm herself.

Sophia's family is left wondering what other stressors she may have been experiencing.

Police are investigating Sophia's death, but her mom said she never came home complaining about bullying.

"If they tell us there was bullying, we will be the first one fighting for her," her grandmother added. "But we don't want to rush to judgment without evidence yet."

So, for now, the family is trying to move forward and has agreed that Sophia will be an organ donor to, perhaps, save other lives.

Since word of what happened spread in their community, the Hammocks said they've been overwhelmed by the show of support they've received and expressed their gratitude.

"It's amazing to know that many people care. It's wonderful. Some days it has pulled us through," said Sara.

Kisha said she wishes she had more answers for concerned parents, but encouraged consistent conversations about mental health.

Officials couldn't confirm if bullying was a variable in Sophia's death, but said they are "running through every possibility."

Mental health conditions are common and treatable, and recovery is possible. Find resources and next steps on topics like depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, ADHD, postpartum depression, and more.

Below is a list of mental health resources you can access:

Take a Free & Anonymous Mental Health Screening

Find a Therapist

Community Based Mental Health Treatment

TN Dept of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services

988 Lifeline

Veteran Resources

