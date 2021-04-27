Watch
Tenn. House passes bill allowing college athletes to be paid for use of name, image, likeness

Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 23:21:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill allowing a college student-athlete to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness was passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill, HB1351, was sponsored by Representative Kevin Vaughn of Collierville and co-sponsored by Memphis Representative Antonio Parkinson.

“While I’m a little disappointed that my version of the legislation was delayed, if it means the bill ends up being passed by my Republican colleagues, I’m fine with that," said Rep. Parkinson. "My mantra is: People over politics. Fairness for our athletes is overwhelmingly more important."

On Monday, the House adopted the bill's first amendment, which rewrote the bill to allow a student-athlete to earn compensation for the use of the athlete's name, image, or likeness; provided, that such compensation.

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

