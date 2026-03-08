Tenn. lawmakers relaunch 'Pot for Potholes' marijuana legalization push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee lawmakers are launching a campaign to build support for legislation that would legalize marijuana and use the tax revenue to help fund road and infrastructure repairs.

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, and Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, announced the “Pot for Potholes” campaign Friday alongside their bill, the Pot for Potholes Act (SB 2440/HB 2525). The proposal would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and tax sales, with most of the revenue directed toward transportation projects.

Under the bill, adults could legally possess up to 60 grams of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants for personal use. It would also establish a regulated system for cultivating, processing and selling cannabis in Tennessee.

The proposal would impose a 15% tax on marijuana sales. Lawmakers say most of that revenue would go toward the state highway fund, with additional money distributed to counties and administrative costs.

The bill’s sponsors say the measure could help address Tennessee’s transportation funding needs while capturing revenue currently going to neighboring states where marijuana is legal.

Campbell and Behn introduced the Pot for Potholes Act in the Tennessee House and Senate last year, but the effort failed to advance.

The campaign includes a public petition and a series of promotional videos hosted on Pot4Potholes.com aimed at raising awareness about the legislation.

The campaign launch also comes ahead of “Cannabis Day on the Hill” scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, when advocates are expected to gather at the state legislature to push for cannabis reform.

Marijuana remains illegal in Tennessee for recreational use, and the state does not have a comprehensive medical cannabis program.