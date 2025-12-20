Tenn. school board member faces more indecent exposure charges

A Wilson County school board member is facing additional charges in an indecent exposure investigation.

Authorities have booked Donnell Self on two more counts of indecent exposure and one count of criminal intent of indecent exposure.

WCSO Donnell Self

An affidavit alleges Self exposed himself inside a chicken restaurant in Lebanon last Monday and during a similar incident in September. Investigators say more alleged victims have since come forward.

Self has denied any wrongdoing. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.