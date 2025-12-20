Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

Tenn. school board member faces more indecent exposure charges

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted
and last updated

A Wilson County school board member is facing additional charges in an indecent exposure investigation.

Authorities have booked Donnell Self on two more counts of indecent exposure and one count of criminal intent of indecent exposure.

Donnell Self
Donnell Self

An affidavit alleges Self exposed himself inside a chicken restaurant in Lebanon last Monday and during a similar incident in September. Investigators say more alleged victims have since come forward.

Self has denied any wrongdoing. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. AG sues towing company for 'deceptive and unfair business practices'

Recently while home sick, I got to watch the news just like you — a viewer! And I have to brag on my co-workers. Not only are they great people and journalists, but they are also tremendous advocates. Look no further than the recent reporting by Amanda Roberts and Jennifer Kraus. This kind of reporting takes dogged commitment. To us, it's always more than a story; this is our home too.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.