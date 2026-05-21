Tenn. school board member indicted on simple assault charge after comments to student

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Washington County School Board member Keith Randel Ervin has been indicted on a charge of assault involving physical contact following an incident with a student during an April school board meeting, according to court documents.

A Washington County grand jury returned the indictment on May 11, charging Ervin with assault-physical contact, a Class B misdemeanor. Court documents state the charge stems from allegations that Ervin “intentionally or knowingly” caused physical contact with the student, "and a reasonable person would regard the contact as extremely offensive or provocative.”

The charge is tied to an April 2 Washington County Board of Education meeting that was livestreamed online. During the meeting, Ervin was captured on camera turning toward a student board member and saying, “God, you’re hot, you know that?” before asking what school she attended.

The incident sparked backlash across the community and calls for Ervin to step down from the board.

A week later, the board held a special session and unanimously voted to censure Ervin, formally condemning his conduct. However, county leaders said elected officials cannot be removed from office by the school board.

Earlier this month, the student addressed board members publicly for the first time during a meeting, criticizing what she described as a lack of meaningful consequences. In a speech lasting several minutes, she called board members “cowards” and said the situation taught her that “no one will stand up for her.”

In a statement to NewsChannel 5, Washington County School Board Chairperson Annette Buchanan said the board had been notified that formal simple assault charges had been filed against Ervin following the April 2 board meeting involving a student representative.

“The Board of Education has been notified that formal charges of simple assault have been filed against Board Member Keith Ervin following an incident involving a student representative at the April 2, 2026, Board meeting.



Board chair Annette Buchannan previously stated that Mr. Ervin’s comments and actions were ‘shocking’ and that he ‘objectified and diminished a young woman.’ The Board reiterates that Mr. Ervin’s actions do not reflect the standards, policies, or values of the school district. The Board remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and appropriate environment for all students and staff.



The Board will defer to law enforcement and the judicial system for the resolution of these charges. Under Tennessee law, school board members are independently elected officials, and so the Board lacks the statutory authority to remove a sitting member from office.



Since this is an open legal matter, neither the Board nor any district official has any further comment. The district’s primary focus remains on the education and well-being of its students, and standard support resources are available to any student or staff member affected by this situation.”



According to a biography on the Washington County Schools website, Ervin was elected in 2006 to represent the district’s First District. The biography states he graduated from David Crockett High School in 1984, is a self-employed dairy farmer, has two daughters, and serves on the Washington County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.