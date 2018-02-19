Tenn. Schools Hold ‘Action Days' After Fla. Shooting
9:27 AM, Feb 19, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Schools across the country are working to keep their teachers and students safe after last week's deadly shooting inside a Florida school.
Some districts in Middle Tennessee are holding special action days to make sure their safety plans are clear, focused and up-to-date.
Williamson County Schools closed Monday for those meetings. Most other districts are already closed for President's Day, including Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Teachers and administrators are using this day for professional development and planning, in addition to going over safety plans and procedures.
Williamson County Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney decided last week to close school and "review and revisit" their safety plans. All faculty and staff, as well as the school resource officers, will participate.
Students today your teachers, administrators, and school support. staff will spend the day talking about our safety plans. I hope you: 1.) Search for college scholarships. 2.) Get rid of video games that glorify killing 3.) Rest, because tomorrow we are going to work hard. 👍