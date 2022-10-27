Tenn. Sen. Brian Kelsey to plead guilty to federal charges stemming from unsuccessful Congress run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey has filed a motion to plead guilty to unspecified federal criminal charges in the campaign finance case stemming from his unsuccessful run for Congress.

Last November, Kelsey turned himself in to U.S. Marshals after being charged in a five-count federal indictment. He originally pleaded not guilty. He was accused in a conspiracy to steer illegal contributions into accounts used to finance his 2016 bid for Congress.

Josh Smith, owner of The Standard, was also named in the indictment. Smith pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment last week. His sentencing is scheduled for June 2023.

