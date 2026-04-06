Tenn. Senators urge for well-defined transition plan to ensure veterans receive care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) as well as U.S. Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to the VA Under Secretary for Health John Bartrum regarding the transition of services at the clinic in McMinnville.

They urged a well-defined transition plan to ensure these veterans receive the care needed.

The full letter can be read below:

Dear Under Secretary Bartrum,



This letter concerns the Department of Veterans Affairs’ recent announcement regarding the transition of services at the McMinnville VA Clinic in McMinnville, Tennessee. We appreciate the Department’s continued efforts to expand access to timely, high-quality care for veterans, including recent steps to strengthen and streamline community care options. We understand the decision to transition services at this facility reflects broader efforts to address staffing challenges and improve the delivery of care.



While we are supportive of efforts that expand access and improve quality, including through the Community Care Network, we want to ensure this transition is executed in a way that maintains continuity of care for the veterans who rely on this clinic. As VA transitions veterans to nearby VA facilities or community providers, it will be important to ensure that veterans do not experience gaps in care, delays in appointments, or unnecessary travel burdens.



While we were disappointed to learn of the clinic’s closure, we were pleased that our staff was able to attend the town hall in McMinnville and hear directly from local veterans about their concerns. Clear communication and a well-defined transition plan will be critical to ensuring veterans understand their options and remain confident in their access to care. To better understand how the Department is executing this transition and ensuring continuity of care, we respectfully request information on the following:



• How many veterans are currently assigned to the McMinnville clinic, and what is VA’s plan to ensure each veteran has a confirmed follow-on appointment with either VA or a community provider prior to any disruption in services?



• Will VA utilize the External Provider Scheduling system to support veterans affected by this transition in the McMinnville region, and can veterans be given direct access to schedule community care appointments through this system?



• Does the Community Care Network in this region currently have sufficient capacity to absorb these veterans without increasing wait times, and if not, what steps is VA taking to expand provider participation in the near term?



• Has VA evaluated the use of Veterans Care Agreements to supplement network capacity in this region, and under what conditions would VA deploy VCAs to ensure timely access to care?



• Have all affected veterans been directly notified of their care options, and how is VA capturing and responding to concerns raised during the March 20 town hall?

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).