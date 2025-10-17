Tenn. sheriff warns of staffing crisis as deputies leave for higher-paying jobs nearby

TROUSDALE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Trousdale County Sheriff's Office is facing a severe staffing crisis as deputies leave for higher-paying positions in surrounding counties, forcing operational changes that affect public safety services.

Sheriff Ray Russell, who has served the department for 37 years including three decades as sheriff, says six deputies have left this year alone, all citing inadequate pay and benefits as their reason for departure.

"A lot of younger officers would like to stay, but they can't afford to," Russell said.

The staffing shortage has forced the department to make significant operational changes. Russell took to Facebook to warn residents about pulling the school traffic deputy to handle emergency calls, reassigning the canine drug interdiction deputy to patrol shifts, and having criminal investigation deputies cover patrol duties on top of their regular work.

"I just wanted the public to know where we're at right now, and the reason we're not doing the things that we were doing before is cause we are running so shorthanded," Russell said.

The pay disparity is substantial. Russell says their starting pay is $5 to $10 per hour less than surrounding counties, making it difficult to retain qualified officers.

Deputy Dusty Cato, who has served Trousdale County for 17 years, remains committed to his community despite the challenges.

"This is my home, and this is where my family and friends are," Cato said. "I wanna take care of my people."

County Commissioner Chris Gregory acknowledges the problem and says the county raised property taxes this year to provide deputies with a $2-per-hour increase. However, the sheriff had requested a 10% raise to compete with other agencies.

"We know there's an issue, and yes, we have been trying and will continue to keep trying to address it," Gregory said.

The financial reality is stark. Trousdale County brought in around $2.4 million in sales tax revenue last fiscal year, while nearby areas generated three times that amount or more, with some reaching more than $100 million.

"We just don't have the ability to match that. Unfortunately, we wish we did," Gregory said.

Despite the challenges, Russell maintains that protecting the community remains the top priority.

"We're going to keep doing the job, do the best job we can, and, you know, let them know if we're not there right away, that it's not because we don't want to get there... but we may be tied to another call," Russell said.

The sheriff's office continues accepting applications, but few qualified candidates are applying. Even with new hires, the crisis won't resolve quickly, as an uncertified deputy hired today couldn't patrol alone for 9 to 12 months.

Anyone interested in applying should contact the sheriff's office for more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com