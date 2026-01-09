Tenn. State Representative files bill to limit ICE activity at schools, churches, and public spaces

State Rep. Gabby Salinas (D-Memphis) has filed legislation that would restrict certain Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities at schools, churches, and other public properties across Tennessee.

House Bill 1482 would prohibit ICE personnel from entering pre-K through 12th grade school campuses and religious properties without first providing notice. The bill would also limit the use of certain public properties for civil immigration enforcement activities and require state departments and agencies to make public information about individuals’ rights when interacting with federal agents.

Salinas said the proposal is in response to what she described as increased ICE patrols and surveillance in neighborhoods, schools, and church communities in recent months.

“No child or person should fear being abducted or risk having their family ripped apart when they leave their home,” Salinas said in a statement.

The bill would amend multiple sections of Tennessee law, including Titles 4, 7, 12, 38, 49, and 50, to implement the proposed restrictions.

HB1482 is scheduled to be introduced when the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on January 13.

