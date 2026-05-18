Tenn. stroke survivor inspires by walking in 5K, hosting cooking classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past seven years, a woman has been on a very difficult journey. It's a journey faced by many. From the beginning, she had a special goal in mind.

Tina Wittman's always loved to cook. Her dog, Blitz, has always loved she loves to cook.

Meat sizzled in a frying pan as Blitz inched closer and closer to the kitchen. Wittman was starting to cook fajitas.

"Blitz a big fan of everything you make in here?" I asked.

"Yeah!" Wittman laughed.

There's something you need to know. Wittman has a determination to keep doing all things she loves.

It was in May seven years ago, Wittman worked a full day, cooked dinner, walked the dog, and went to bed not feeling anything was wrong.

"Woke up early morning, go to the bathroom, collapsed to the floor," Wittman remembered.

Wittman's stroke was caused by a carotid artery.

"I thought old people have strokes," Wittman continued.

In the earliest days, Wittman had a board of the words she was having to relearn. At the top of it were the names of her children.

"Family had a clip board, writing down answer for questions," Wittman said. "I was left side paralysis. It's unbelievable difficult, this journey is. It's healing to tell your story. I tear up, weep when someone is struggling, make it through."

It's for those people Wittman has started teaching classes at Neuro Therapy Nashville. It's ways to cook with the use of one hand. She calls it Cooking With Confidence.

"This is a cutting board. It has three nails," Wittman said, showing how she uses the nails to hold fruits and vegetables in place as she cuts them. "I cut melons, pineapple, cantaloupe. It's finding ways to improvise, adapt."

On that board of words Wittman was relearning, there was something else, a goal. A 5K. By 2026, Wittman was ready.

Saturday morning, the SASS Strut 5K was put on by Neuro Therapy Nashville to benefit BISCT, Brain Injury and Stroke Charity of Tennessee. It was held at Long Hunter State Park.

"SASS. Seriously Awesome Stroke Survivors," Wittman explained. "I believe in this organization bringing hope."

"You're already at 100 feet!" Wittman's daughter told her as the two began the 5K.

"Praise the Lord!" Wittman smiled.

"My message? Continue fighting every day," Wittman continued. "Find a support group. Encourage you. Continue. Bring hope, fun. We need fun. I remember after the stroke, harnessed up. I'm walking! Count your blessings."

Wittman said it's all about having goals. 5Ks and fajitas.

"Survivors, healing is possible," she said. "Go for it."

For more on Neuro Therapy Nashville, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.