Tenn. Supreme Court denies Davidson Co. Election Commisison appeal request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced it will not take up the Davidson County Election Commission's Metro Charter referendum appeal.

The ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court states, "The Court concludes that this case does not warrant the extraordinary action of the exercise of the Court’s authority to assume jurisdiction. As a result, the motion to assume jurisdiction is DENIED."

The Davidson County Election commission voted to appeal a judge's ruling to strike down a charter referendum on Metro's property tax - The Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act.

And in order to determine whether or not residents will be voting on a referendum this year, the Davidson County Election Commission filed an appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court to speed up the process.

Property taxes became the center of debate last year when Metro's budget was approved with a 34% property tax hike in it. The group 4 Good Government wanted to keep that from ever happening again, but two versions of the act were struck down by lower courts.

Mayor Cooper has criticized the referendum and the use of taxpayer dollars on continued litigation that two judges already called unconstitutional.

With the Supreme Court's decision, the case will now play out in the court system, which could take months.

