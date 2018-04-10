Tenn. Supreme Court: Nashville Mayoral Election Must Be Held In May
12:40 PM, Apr 10, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Nashville must hold a special election in May instead of August to fill the office of mayor.
The Davidson County Election Commission voted in March to hold the mayoral election on August 2. Mayoral Candidate Ludye Wallace filed a lawsuit shortly after that vote, claiming the Election Commission violated the Metro Charter and state law with the vote.
On Tuesday, the court’s decision reversed a ruling of the Davidson County Chancery Court that upheld the action of the Davidson County Election Commission in setting the election to coincide with the August 2 election.
Under state law, the commission now has to set a special election to be held between May 21 and May 25.
The election is necessary after Megan Barry resigned on March 6. If the election is still held in August, the winner would serve until August of 2019.
Click here to read the Supreme Court’s opinion in Wallace v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, et al.