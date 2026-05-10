Tenn. teens arrested after dangerous driving stunts shut down I-24, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday morning after police said they were involved in dangerous driving stunts that temporarily shut down Interstate 24 East.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Southeast Precinct officers and MNPD Aviation responded after a group of more than 10 vehicles was seen performing donuts and burnouts in the middle of the interstate.

Police said the group left the area before officers arrived, but MNPD Aviation later located the vehicles near Old Hickory Boulevard. As officers approached, the vehicles fled.

Authorities said a white Infiniti was tracked by the police helicopter as it reached speeds of more than 115 miles per hour on I-24 near Bell Road. Southeast Precinct officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Haywood Lane, but the driver continued fleeing at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The Infiniti eventually stopped at a home on Packard Drive, where the three occupants ran from the vehicle before being quickly apprehended.

Police said the 16-year-old driver was charged in Juvenile Court with drag racing, inciting a riot, evading arrest, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Two female passengers, ages 15 and 13, were both charged with evading arrest and juvenile curfew violation, according to MNPD.