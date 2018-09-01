Tenn. Titan Donates New Jerseys To Glencliff High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Glencliff High School honored Tennessee Titan, Jack Conklin and his wife Caitlyn, to say thank you for a major donation they made to the school.

The Conklins donated new jerseys to the Colts football program. The jerseys were unveiled at their first regular season home game against Beech High School.

Jack surprised the team before the game when he unveiled the jerseys in the locker room.

the new uniforms to the players in the locker room before the game. Head Coach, Tate Thigpen, then announced the donation to the fans in the stands, honoring Jack for his contribution.