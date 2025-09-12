Tenn. wildlife agency searching for suspects who illegally shot geese from a moving boat

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who were illegally shooting geese from a moving boat on the morning of Sept. 2 on Soddy Lake.

The agency posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Region 3 dispatch: 931-456-3083

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com.