TennCare Measure Passes House

Partly Cloudy
HI: 49°
LO: 27°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would ban TennCare reimbursements to abortion providers took another step forward in the legislature.
Opponents say it would have a devastating impact on women's health.
The bill passed the full House Tuesday. It would ban TennCare reimbursements to abortion providers for any non-abortion services.
Advocates for Planned Parenthood have said that would prevent women from accessing services like birth control prescriptions, cancer screenings, and treatment.