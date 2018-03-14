TennCare Measure Passes House

8:46 PM, Mar 13, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would ban TennCare reimbursements to abortion providers took another step forward in the legislature.

Opponents say it would have a devastating impact on women's health.

The bill passed the full House Tuesday. It would ban TennCare reimbursements to abortion providers for any non-abortion services.

Advocates for Planned Parenthood have said that would prevent women from accessing services like birth control prescriptions, cancer screenings, and treatment.

