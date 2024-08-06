TennCare providing 100 diapers per month for those enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TennCare will now be providing 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage.

This new program will take effect on Wednesday, August 7.

This benefit is part of Governor Lee's Strong Families Initiative, which is focused on helping families with practical needs and supporting working parents.

TennCare will be partnering with pharmacies across Tennessee to make sure there's easy access. To receive diapers, you will be able to walk into any participating pharmacy and show your child's OptumRx TennCare pharmacy card or provide your child’s social security number at the pharmacy.

New parents waiting on a TennCare ID for their newborn may temporarily use their own TennCare pharmacy ID card or social security number.

There is no prescription required.

TennCare will initially cover select lines and sizes of Huggies and Cuties diapers and other brands will be added over time.

