Tennesee Department of Corrections offering citizen classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Department of Corrections, officials will now give residents a full observation.
TDOC offers a citizen's academy that runs for six weeks in Nashville.
The classes include programs from leadership, two facilities tours and a visit with the community supervision field office.
Those who are interested can apply online.
The deadline to apply is April 13. Classes run from May until June.
REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY
- Must be 18-years-old of age
- No criminal history other than minor traffic violations
- Must be able to attend all six sessions
- Must not currently have a family member or loved one incarcerated in TDOC custody or on community supervision
- Must complete, sign, and return all required forms, waivers and agreements