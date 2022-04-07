Tennesee Department of Corrections offering citizen classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Department of Corrections, officials will now give residents a full observation.

TDOC offers a citizen's academy that runs for six weeks in Nashville.

The classes include programs from leadership, two facilities tours and a visit with the community supervision field office.

Those who are interested can apply online.

The deadline to apply is April 13. Classes run from May until June.

REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY