Tennesseans can support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by purchasing the Dolly license plate

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 26, 2022
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans can support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program by purchasing the Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plate.

Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales to support the program. By purchasing one plate, residents are fully funding one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library helps inspire a love of reading by giving children free high-quality books from birth to age five.

This program is available to all eligible children in Tennessee.

The plates cost an additional $35 each and are available at County Clerks’ offices across Tennessee.

Enrolling in the program is easy and free, click here to sign up!

