Tennesseans Flock To See Black Panther Premiere

FRANKLIN, Tenn., - The latest Marvel Movie 'Black Panther' gained the attention of millions of moviegoers worldwide and here in Middle Tennessee.
The AMC Thoroughbred 20 in Franklin held one of several special premieres Thursday night.
People said the movie is great to have an African-American superhero but the movie is also significant because the comic book of a black character has taken more than 50 years to reach the movie screen.
"I think it's a great message, good role and I heard the movie is real diverse, that's something we're looking forward too," moviegoer Ashley Wolfe said alongside her two children.
"I've been waiting for this for a really long time," 8-year-old Kavon Davis.
Even before hitting the U.S. 'Black Panther' already shattered box office records: it was the highest-grossing single day so far this year in the United Kingdom and had the biggest opening day release in February in four other countries.
The cast is mostly black and also has a pro-women angle.
"Representation matters not just as an African American but as a woman. The warriors in this are equal...male and female. The treatment of people is equal. Black, white whatever and that is something long coming. When you can see yourself as a hero then you can see yourself succeeding and moving forward into the future," moviegoer Nicole Robinson-Hamilton said.
According to online-ticket sale website Fandango, "Black Panther" had the highest pre-sale rates of any movie besides the three most recent "Star Wars" films.