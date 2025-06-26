Tennesseans on Medicaid worry about potential cuts in Senate bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — More than 1.5 million Tennesseans rely on the state's Medicaid program, TennCare, as the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on legislation that could significantly reduce federal benefits.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which has already passed the House and includes an estimated $600 billion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade.

For people like Amber O'Neal, who took in her 14-year-old niece two years ago, these potential cuts represent more than just numbers on a page.

"Sometimes I just feel like they don't know what we really go through. So, they think that this may be something small, they're wiping out of our lives, but this is something very drastic," O'Neal said.

O'Neal experienced firsthand what life without coverage looks like when she and her niece were turned away from a doctor's visit because they lacked insurance and couldn't afford care.

"Honestly, it was heartbreaking," O'Neal said. "Because I'm thinking like, What now, if they do that, then what? Why drive them mad? Know what? I mean? I feel like that. It's just, it's going to be a spike."

Now balancing school and caregiving responsibilities, O'Neal depends on TennCare and SNAP benefits to make ends meet.

"It's honestly a big help for us," she said.

TennCare serves primarily low-income women, children, seniors, and people with disabilities. The program covers 20% of Tennessee's population, 50% of births, and half of all children in the state.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the proposed legislation would cut approximately $600 billion from Medicaid and $300 billion from SNAP over the next decade.

Major changes in the bill include adding work requirements, requiring states to charge copayments of up to $35 for some medical services for people with incomes above the poverty level, and barring Medicaid funding for undocumented migrants, abortion providers, and gender transition care.

O'Neal hopes lawmakers will listen to those who depend on these programs before making their decision.

