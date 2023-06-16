Tennesseans rally for gun reform amid rising gun violence concerns

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of concerned citizens gathered today in Gallatin to raise their voices in support of gun reform, highlighting the urgent need for increased safety measures amidst a growing wave of gun violence incidents.

The Protect Our Kids Not Guns rally aimed to remind lawmakers that there is still time to enact meaningful change and protect the lives of citizens.

Hailey Malta, a young advocate for gun reform, expressed her desire for a safer future.

"I want to see my mom the next morning. I don't want to be six feet under the ground. I want to graduate," she said.

Malta's concerns resonated with many students across the country who fear attending school due to the persistent threat of mass shootings.

Adelaide Dillon, another high school student from Sumner County, shared her harrowing experiences.

"It is terrifying, it is terrifying. One day they were checking the doors at our school, and all the doors were locked, and we weren't allowed to leave the room. We didn't know what was going on. And one of my teachers even said that there could have been a threat going on, and no one told us anything," Dillon said.

The tragic events at The Covenant School in March prompted calls for stronger gun control measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Rally attendees clarified that their goal was not to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding gun owners but rather to implement stricter regulations to ensure public safety.

Reverend Jennifer Michael, representing St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hendersonville, expressed her concerns about the accessibility of assault rifles.

"I feel very strongly that if you cannot have alcohol between 18 and 20, but you can have a gun. That makes no sense to me," she said, advocating for comprehensive background checks and extreme protection orders.

Despite facing opposition, the protesters remained resolute in their mission.

Michael emphasized that the objective was not to ban assault rifles entirely but rather to enact appropriate legislation, including stronger background checks and protective measures to prevent further mass shootings.

The recent legislative session concluded without the passage of any gun reform or safety bills.

However, the rally participants remain hopeful, believing that a special session could address these critical issues.

"We just want to feel even somewhat safe because we are not safe. And it has been shown to us multiple times that we are not safe," Dillion said.

Responding to public outcry, Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session beginning on Aug. 21.

However, it should be noted that some Republican members have already expressed their opposition to a red flag law.

If you want to provide public comment about the special session, the governor provided an opportunity online.